LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was left fighting for his life after a shooting, and police say the gunman has since been arrested.
An arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Edwin Riley for assault. Kentucky State Police had been searching for Riley, who was arrested sometime Tuesday evening and booked into the Shelby County Detention Center.
KSP said he shot a man Friday morning in the Gravel Switch community of Marion County.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Riley was believed to be in the company of 31-year-old Chrissy Rogers, who was also found. Officials said they wanted to question her about the shooting as well.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Kentucky State Police at either 270-384-4796 or 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.