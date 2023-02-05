LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood.
According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
When officers arrived, they found person "obviously deceased." Foul play is suspected, Sanders said.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Sanders said a suspect, David Smith, had been arrested in connection with the death.
Sanders said Smith lives at the same place where the homicide reportedly occurred, which is a "boarding/rooming house."
The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown at this time.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but no other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
