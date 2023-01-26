LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
Police said 58-year-old Ryan Thompson sideswiped a vehicle and the impact of the collision sent his truck into the building. There were four employees and two customers in the building at the time of the incident.
According to Smiley, two to three people inside were minorly injured from flying glass and transported to Audubon Hospital.
Thompson has been initially charged with a DUI, six counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.