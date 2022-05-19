LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in southeast Louisville.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sixth Division responded to the 7100 block of Fern Ridge Road on a reported shooting, according to officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD. That's off Fegenbush Lane near Fern Valley Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway, at the Willow Green Apartments.
Once on scene, officers found a man in his 20s "obviously deceased" with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Ruoff said.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, police did not have any suspects in the case. Ruoff said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the scene, but did not yet have a description of the vehicle.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.