LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One teenage girl has died after a shooting last Saturday night in the Smoketown neighborhood, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The coroner says Ter-vonia Moore, 15, died from a gunshot wound at 4:15 p.m. on July 6.
At the time of the shooting, LMPD 4th Division Maj. Tiffany Tatum said another juvenile girl was shot and had non-life-threatening wounds. Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital by EMS.
Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of South Jackson Street and Roselane Court at 9:09 p.m. on July 2.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-5673 or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.