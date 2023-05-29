LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood Monday evening has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Finzer Street around 7:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's between South Preston and South Jackson streets.
But, Ellis said, the report was later updated to a business parking lot in the 400 block of East Broadway, near the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, not far from where the initial report was.
Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Ellis said at the time. But just after 10 p.m. Monday, Ellis said in an update from the hospital that the woman had since died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is now handling the investigation, Ellis said, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
