LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to Southern Parkway near West Ashland Avenue on reports of a double stabbing, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
At the scene, Ruoff said officers found the woman, believed to be 40 years old, and a male, age unknown. Both individuals were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment, according to police.
While the woman's condition remained critical as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ruoff said the male "suffered superficial wounds."
LMPD has not yet said what may have led up to the incident, but according to Ruoff "all parties appear to be accounted for."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
