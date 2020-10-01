UPDATE: Kentucky State Police apprehended the suspect at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Breckenridge County.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Kentucky State Police want to talk to a man after a man was shot in the chest in LaRue County.
According to a news release, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dana Drive in Hodgenville. That's where police say 21-year-old Levi Sheroon was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. Police believe 22-year-old Timothy Hedges may have information about the case, and want to ask him some questions.
There are active warrants out for his arrest, but KSP has not said what they're for. Police say Hedges should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Hedges or know where he could be, do not approach him. Call KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078 or dial 911.
