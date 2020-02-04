(FOX NEWS) -- After deceiving with mice, he's paying the price.
A Utah man faces criminal charges after allegedly releasing rodents in at least three different hotels in order to score the lodgings for free.
Authorities say that Ryan Sentelle State recently admitted that he has freed mice and hamsters in his room at various hotels, complained about the pesky critters and then enjoyed the room at no cost, KUTV reports.
Though police believe State successfully executed the stunt in at least three hotels, they allege it "likely occurred at many more" as well.
According to a probable cause statement, State would cite the feces left by rodents to make his case for free accommodations. Police say this ploy has damaged several hotel rooms.
The exploit also came at a cost as hotels must contact pest control when animals and feces are discovered inside, per KUTV.
State faces five class B misdemeanor charges with three counts of criminal mischief and two charges of theft by deception.
