LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vandals damaged vehicles that deliver meals to seniors in Boyle County, Kentucky.
Four vehicles were vandalized by unknown suspects, LEX18 reported. Windows were shattered by a think layer of powder left by a fire extinguisher covered the floor.
The buses were supposed to help deliver 43,000 meals through the Meals on Wheels program this year. The buses also provide free wheelchair-accessible rides to places like the grocery store, doctor's office or pharmacy.
"It's heartbreaking to know someone thought it was necessary to come and destroy some property that is so important to the seniors in this community," said Ben Guerrant, executive director of A Gathering Place.
Police believe a group of children are responsible based on a small footprint found in one of the buses. Meals on Wheels was able to deliver food on Monday thanks to volunteers, but the director said that won't be sustainable.
