LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died at the hospital after a shooting in Okolona on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lavista Way, near Preston Highway, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.
Police didn't initially find a victim, but officers soon found a male in the 3500 block of Olive Road, according to Mitchell.
Terry Christopher Jones, Jr., 20, died at University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Saturday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
