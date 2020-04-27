LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in Newburg left a man in critical condition.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at about 6:30 p.m. in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Runic Way, according to LMPD. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
The name and age of the victim are unknown. No other information about the incident was immediately available.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.
