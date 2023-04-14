LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The survivors of a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FexEx plant, along with family members of deceased victims, filed a lawsuit against a gun importer and manufacturer.
According to a report by FOX 59, the lawsuit accuses American Tactical Inc. of selling high-capacity magazines used by the gunman, despite, "knowing that mass killers are attracted to high-capacity magazines."
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story.
Quoting famed firearms manufacturer William B. Ruger as saying, "No honest man needs more than 10 rounds," the lawsuit accuses the company of negligence and recklessness for proving 60-round magazines and specifically targeting "impulsive young men who feel they need to harm others in order to prove their strength."
"High-capacity magazines have no business in civilian hands," said Philip Bangle, senior litigation counsel at Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. "If you decide to sell such highly lethal products to the general public anyway, you will need to be very careful about who you are selling them to. As we allege in our complaint, Defendants here have instead taken a hard turn and specifically marketed their highly lethal products to a dangerous class of individuals."
The lawsuit claims American Tactical engages in reckless practices, including:
- Selling high-capacity magazines with a 60-round capacity.
- Allowing customers to acquire high-capacity magazines without customers engaging in any face-to-face transactions with any federal firearms licensee.
- Allowing customers to acquire high-capacity magazines in a manner they knew, and intended, would target young men with delusions of fighting in a war and who have a need to harm others to prove their own strength.
"American Tactical Inc., is well aware that these magazines are instruments of mass killing and have no problem marketing them directly to people with horrific intentions," said Gurinder Singh Bains, the son of Jaswinder Singh, who died in the FexEx shooting.
"This isn't a hypothetical. My father is gone because they didn't care they were enabling mass shooters. They have to be held accountable, not just for my father's sake, but everyone who may still suffer what my family and I have been forced to go through."
The lawsuit lists 11 shootings that occurred in the U.S. between 2012 and 2019 where the gunman used high-capacity magazines during their rampage. The lawsuit also references a March 2019 analysis by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control measures, that said 58% of mass shootings from 2009-17 were committed with guns using high-capacity magazines.
The lawsuit also names American Tactical President Tony DiChario, Marketing Director Joe Calabro and magazine manufacturer Schmeisser.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.