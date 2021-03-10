LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings Wednesday afternoon left three people injured, the latest amid a violent week in Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sixth Division responded to a shooting reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Preston Highway, which is near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Audubon Park, according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers found a male, age unknown, who had been shot, Mitchell said. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. LMPD's Sixth Division will handle the investigation. It's unclear at this time if there are any suspects in the case.
An hour later, around 3:30 p.m., officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a shooting reported in the 400 block of South 17th Street, Mitchell said in a statement. That's near West Jefferson Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood.
Once on scene, the officers found two males, ages unknown, who had been shot. Mitchell said they were both transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. LMPD's First Division is handling the investigation, but it is unclear at this time whether or not they have any suspects in the case.
The shootings come after a violent Tuesday in the city, where nine people — including three children — were injured in six separate shootings in a matter of hours. No one died as a result of the shootings, but police have not said whether or not they have any suspects in any of the cases.
