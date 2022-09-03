LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year.
Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
"We are likely this year to surpass 2016's 117 homicides, the third highest number of killings in the city," 2X said. "One homicide is one too many, but when you consistently have more than 100, it's just hard to believe how there can be so much violence."
|Month
|Number of homicides
|January
|16
|February
|9
|March
|18
|April
|13
|May
|14
|June
|15
|July
|15
|August
|10
Along with the 110 homicides, 2X said 306 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
"All this violence is devastating for families," 2X said. "Growing numbers of kids are suffering because they've lost someone close, know some hurt. Kids suffer trauma just being around the sound of gunfire."
Compared to a year ago, Louisville Metro Police data shows violent crime is down 16% this year. Louisville is averaging around 13-14 homicides each month in 2022. If that average continues, the city would see around 160 homicides this year.
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
2X said 583 people were wounded by gunfire last year.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Related Stories:
- Louisville surpasses 100 homicides for third straight year
- Analysis of Louisville homicide data shows slight decrease from 2021, but more of the same
- Louisville nears triple-digit homicides for third consecutive year
- Victims, survivors searching for support as Louisville homicides rises this year
- Louisville hits 70 homicides through first 5 months of the year
- Louisville ends 2021 with record 188 homicides
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.