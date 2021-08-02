LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating at least six shootings throughout Louisville from the weekend and into Monday morning.
Executive Director of Game Changers, Christopher 2X, said MPD has investigated 115 homicides 2021 as well as at least 373 non-fatal shootings, as of Monday morning.
"At the end of the day, I don't know if there's anything that I can point to that's really new about the shootings," 2X said. "Except that unfortunately we have younger minds that are willing to step into these spaces and keep this thing going at a rate that we've never seen before."
The most recent fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning in a popular Highlands area. Investigators said a man was found shot around 4 a.m. on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue. He died at the hospital.
The coroner has not released his name.
Police also investigated at least five non-fatal shootings starting Saturday.
LMPD said a man who had been shot was dropped off at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
Two more shootings happened Sunday morning at 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Police said those happened at the 2200 block of South Preston Street and the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street, respectively. One man was shot in both shootings. Both are expected to survive.
On Monday morning, LMPD said it investigated two more non-fatal shootings, one at Preston Highway and Phillips Lane and another in the 1600 block of South 19th Street.
No one has been arrested in any of the shootings from this weekend or Monday morning. 2X believes a low arrest rate in the city is adding to the violent crime problem.
"That emboldens another mindset to say, 'You know what? If I use this gun, I'm not worried about consequences,'" he said. "Because looking at the arrest rate, it's not high. So consequences are not something I'm going to fear."
He believes in order to get a handle on the issue, intervention needs to happen well before high school. That is what his program Future Healers aims to do, as it mentors children in elementary and middle school.
Anyone with information on a crime can call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
