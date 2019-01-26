LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County say an Alabama man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after an early morning crime spree turned into a high speed chase that ended at an Elizabethtown Waffle House.
According to a news release, Nelson County dispatch received a call on a reported robbery and shots fired Saturday just after 2 a.m.
When responding officers went to a residence, they found a man in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.
A police citation also says the homeowner was shot in the arm.
Authorities say 35-year-old Justin Hardin shot both victims after a scuffle before leaving the scene with stole a rifle.
Police say the homeowner gave a description of Hardin, but only knew his first name.
Bardstown Police participated in a short pursuit, but stopped because officers had an inaccurate description of the suspect's vehicle.
According to Kentucky State Police, Hardin was later spotted traveling west on Bluegrass Parkway. A trooper's report stated that as he began to pass a vehicle on the left, the trooper heard the vehicle downshift and begin to accelerate. The trooper then tried to stop the vehicle by turning on his emergency lights, but the vehicle passed a tractor trailer in the left lane without signaling.
State police and Elizabethtown Police then deployed a tire deflation device. Police say the vehicle continued traveling north on I-65, when Hardin came to a sudden stop in the middle lane. As the trooper got out of his vehicle, Hardin drove away. That's when police tried to use tire deflation devices, but were unsuccessful.
The vehicle then headed east on US 62 and came to a stop in front of a Waffle House.
Police say the vehicle then turned into a parking lot and appeared to be coming to a stop, when it suddenly accelerated into the front windows of the building.
Police say two employees immediately ran into the back when they saw the vehicle coming toward them.
The trooper got out of his vehicle and began delivering commands for Hardin to show his hands and exit the vehicle.
Hardin got out of the vehicle, but refused to get on the ground. That's when Kentucky State Police says one of its troopers shot Hardin in the leg. Hardin was placed in a "prone position" and cuffed before admitting to taking cocaine and alcohol, police say.
"I honestly think that the driver got what he deserved and probably should have gotten more after what he did, and then, to run like that and hurt people like that, it's just not right," said Donna Buckley, who drove past the aftermath of the Waffle House crash. "Oh, my gosh! People are just going to work. They're just living their lives, and then there are people who are so reckless that they endanger everybody's lives."
Hardin also admitted to the shooting when he was interviewed by police. Authorities say Hardin also admitted to snorting cocaine with one of the victims prior to the shooting.
Hardin is being held at the Hardin County Jail charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest driving under the influence.
Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa says the case demonstrated good cooperation between his department and its neighbors. He says it also showed crime won't be tolerated in Nelson County. Pineiroa said the man shot in the head is still alive but in critical condition.
The investigation, which the sheriff says appears to be drug-related, is ongoing.
