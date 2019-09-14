LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wanted Indiana man charged with dealing methamphetamine is facing additional charges after attempting to run from Indiana State Police.
ISP officers were serving a drug warrant Friday night at a home May Drive in Fredericksburg, Indiana, when the said 34-year-old Cassidy Marion ran into some nearby woods. Troopers were able to capture and arrest Marion and found drugs and paraphernalia on his person at the time of the arrest.
Marion is being held at the Washington County Jail and is facing multiple drug charges, including dealing methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement.
