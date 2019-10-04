LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man they say has been spotted using stolen credit cards.
Police say there are warrants out for the arrest of Lee Willis on several theft charges since March. He is also wanted on 14 new charges, including fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary and identity theft.
Louisville Metro Police say there are at least three other police agencies that are investigating active cases involving Willis.
Police say Willis has been seen in a black Nissan over the course of his alleged crimes, but they believe someone else was driving.
Anyone with any information on Willis' whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.