LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wanted man's late night hunger help land him in jail.
Police in Columbus, Indiana say 30-year-old Samuel Allison was wanted on several warrants when he stopped at a restaurant around 2 a.m. Sunday. It happened to be the same restaurant where police officers were eating.
According to a post on the Columbus Police Department's Facebook page, those officers immediately recognized Allison and knew that he had warrants in several counties.
Police say they also found a small bag of meth hidden in Allison's clothing. He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.