LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man was caught on camera ... stealing a camera.
Now they are asking for the public's help to identify him so authorities can take his picture for a mugshot.
Police say the man in the image accompanying this story stole a $2,800 camera from Murphy's Camera on Bardstown Road.
The theft took place on June 10.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
