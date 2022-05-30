LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff are searching for a wanted man they say is armed.
According to a news release, police are looking for Daniel Ray Updegraff, of Indiana. He's wanted for a probation violation stemming from charges of "kidnapping/failure to comply on criminal confinement domestic battery charges," according to the release.
He was last seen Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. on Boone Trace in Radcliff.
Updegraff is described as being a 31-year-old white man, 5-foot-11, weighing 196 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Police say he is armed with a handgun and was last seen on foot. He is not to be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at (270) 351-4470.
