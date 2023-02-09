LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures.
Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School.
According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a classroom and started banging on the door.
An arrest report says Whiteside threatened a teacher and yelled "I'll get you."
The school went on full lockdown, causing people in the building to panic, the report continues.
Her charges include criminal trespassing.
The full letter sent home to parents can be read below:
February 9, 2023
Dear Rutherford Families,
Yesterday morning was such a wonderful way to begin our day as the JCPS Flash Dads who were Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and other Professionals showed up at our school to welcome, encourage and high-five our students as they entered the building. It was truly a joyful time in our building. Thank you to JCPS Diversity, Equity and Poverty for making it happen.
We also had an unfortunate incident occur in our building later in the day. An adult entered our building without going through the proper security procedures, went directly to a classroom and began banging on the door of the classroom, disrupting that class and others. When the adult was asked to calm down and leave the building, they began threatening our staff. We called JCPS Police who arrested the adult.
While no student or staff was injured, this was a disheartening incident for our school. We have security measures in place to restrict access to our school and keep everyone safe inside.
Please understand and respect our security measures, our hardworking staff and the wonderful learning environment we have at Rutherford.
Thank you for your support of our students and staff. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 485-8320.
Sincerely,
Dt. Kenya Natsis, Principal
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.