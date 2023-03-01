LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of shooting a woman in the parking lot of Dino's Food Mart last year.
According to an arrest report, Shanea McKenzie got into a physical altercation and pulled a gun out of her purse. But she shot someone else in the stomach.
When the shooting originally occurred on Aug. 27, 2022, police said the victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unknown what the victim's current condition is.
McKenzie has been initially charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.