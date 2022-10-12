LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown.
According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
Police say they were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, when a police officer pulled into a nearby parking space and was about to get out of his car.
At that point, police say 42-year-old Angela Pennington picked up a passenger and then sped off, hitting the officer's marked police cruiser in the process, causing roughly $4,300 worth in damage.
The officer then tried to stop Pennington, using lights and sirens, but Pennington continued to flee, according to court documents.
As Pennington approached the intersection of Ellingsworth Lane and Blankenbaker Parkway, near the I-64 interchange, she hit another vehicle containing a driver and one passenger.
It's not clear from court documents if anyone was injured in that crash.
Police say Pennington kept driving, running several red lights, and began driving on the wrong side of the road near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and I-264.
Police say they abandoned the pursuit at that point, but they were able to identify Pennington as the suspect. According to court documents, she was wanted on several warrants.
An additional warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
She's charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, criminal mischief and disregarding a traffic control device.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
