LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested Tuesday morning outside the home of University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari in an incident unrelated to his family.
LEX18 reported Tuesday that UK Police said officers were called to the home on a report that a woman was trying to enter the gated property.
Police said the woman was arrested and charged with trespassing and six counts of theft by deception. They said she was found with stolen credit cards from around the country.
This story will be updated.
