LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a Friday night crash that sent a Louisville Metro Police Department officer to the hospital.
Katelin Moody, 25, was arrested Friday night in connection to the accident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South 43rd Street. According to her arrest report, she collided with a parked LMPD car, which was dispatched to the area to respond to a burglar alarm. While on the scene, an officer who was standing outside saw Moody's vehicle swerving toward the parked police car. LMPD spokesman Matt Sanders said that officer had to jump on the hood of the car to avoid the vehicle.
When Moody's car struck the parked police car, the officer was knocked from the hood of the cruiser and thrown onto the road. The officer was rushed to University Hospital and treated for head, neck and back injuries, which Sanders said were moderate but not life threatening.
After being hit by Moody's car, the parked car traveled 10 to 15 feet before colliding with another police car, which Moody's arrest report said was pushed 20 to 30 feet. There was no officer in the second car, Moody's arrest report said. Moody's car then rolled onto its roof and struck a third vehicle. According to Moody's arrest report, the crash caused in excess of $1,000 of damage to both police cars. The third car hit suffered damages in excess of $500 and less than $1000, Moody's arrest report said.
One of the LMPD officers on the scene spoke with Moody after the crash and "could detect slurred speech and the odor of alcoholic beverage." Moody reportedly told police she had consumed alcohol "approximately three hours prior" to operating the car. She consented to an unofficial preliminary breath test, which showed her blood alcohol content to be .139. According to her arrest report, Moody also told a witness "that she took half a Percocet five hours prior" to driving the car.
Moody was charged with: second-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
