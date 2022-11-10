LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the incident at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane around 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway and then struck a female pedestrian.
She was taken to University Hospital and "alert, conscious and talking at the time." A few hours later, LMPD released an update that the woman had died at the hospital.
No one in the vehicle was injured and the driver remained on scene.
