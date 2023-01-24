LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being shot on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. Police found a woman who had been shot.
She was taken to University Hospital, but died a short time later, according to Ellis.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police believe that "all parties have been accounted for."
