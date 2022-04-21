LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fairdale, north of the Gene Snyder.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, Third Division officers responded on a report of a deceased woman found outside of a location in the 6200 block of New Cut Road, near Outer Loop, around 5 p.m.
Smiley said a cause of death is unknown at this time. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
This story may be updated.
