LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood late Thursday morning.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Prentice Street around 11:20 a.m. That's near West Kentucky Street.
Officers found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Police said she was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation.
Anyone with any information from the incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
