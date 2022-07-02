Woman hit and killed on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hit and killed on Breckenridge Lane Friday night.
LMPD's Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3800 block of Breckenridge Lane around 10:15 p.m.
Ellis said their preliminary investigation reveals that a woman was hit by a car traveling northbound on Breckenridge Ln.
The car stopped after hitting the woman.
EMS was called to the scene, and the woman was rushed to University Hospital where she later died. The age of the woman is currently not known.
No charges are expected.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
