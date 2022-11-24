LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road.
Officers found the victim "who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds while in the parking lot." She was alert, conscious and talking as she was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.