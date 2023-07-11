LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road, near Riverside Garden Park.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers found an adult woman who was shot in the leg. Officers rendered aid, and the woman was transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating, but has no suspects. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.