LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning.
The Shively Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue around 3:20 a.m. according to a news release. That's where officers found a woman who appeared to be in her mid-30s "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181, or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
