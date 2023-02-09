LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
Officers then learned a woman, who was shot, was transported "by private means" to Norton Hospital.
Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.
LMPD's First Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
