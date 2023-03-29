LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot near Jeffersontown on Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Doral Court.
Officers found a woman at the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said she was taken by EMS to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating. Police believe all parties have been accounted for.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.