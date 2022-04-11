LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot near the Auburndale neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Southside Drive at New Cut Road around 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Police then located a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
Detectives from the LMPD Domestic Violence Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
