LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road.
Mitchell said the woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers aren't searching for any suspects, Mitchell said, and all parties are accounted for.
