LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was seriously injured Thursday when she was hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, says officers responded on the incident at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane around 9:30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway and then struck a female pedestrian.
She was transported to University Hospital. Police said she was "alert, conscious and talking at the time."
No one in the vehicle was injured and the driver remained on scene.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.