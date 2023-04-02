LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was fatally shot in a gas station in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Nick Owen said officers initially responded on the reported shooting in the area of 10th and Broadway around 9 p.m.
Officers found a woman who was shot inside of the gas station. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.