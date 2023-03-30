LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. of a shooting in the 1100 block of Canopy Court. That's near South 36th Street. That's where police found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg according to a written statement from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
She was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive, according to the statement.
Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
