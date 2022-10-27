LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the city's Portland neighborhood Thursday night.
Officers with the LMPD's First Division responded to the reported shooting at 22nd and Portland streets around 8 p.m., department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Police believe a woman was shot in the parking lot of Boone's Gas Station and ran "a half a block away" where she was met by officers and EMS.
The woman was "alert, conscious and talking" when she was being transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Smiley said.
It's unclear whether or not police have any suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.