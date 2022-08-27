LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said 1st Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway.
Police said they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's 1st Division is investigating.
Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
