LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street around 2:30 a.m. Police found a woman who had been shot.
She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Ellis said LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation and detectives are canvassing the area. There are no known suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.