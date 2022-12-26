LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Shively on Monday night, according to police.
Shively Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, near Crums Lane, around 8:16 p.m. Police found a woman in her 70s who had been stabbed.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say the incident occurred between people who knew each other. Police said all individuals have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
