LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who recorded video of a Tuesday night shootout between a man accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer and Kentucky State Police troopers said she's glad the situation didn't turn out worse than it did.
"We were terrified," Blake Curran said. "I was obviously very hysterical in the video. After finding out what he actually did, it kind of ramped up everything for me because it was thoughts of, 'OK, this could have gone a lot worse. What if the police didn't neutralize him? What if they weren't able to control the situation?'"
Officers were still investigating the scene at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane on Wednesday morning, clearing out just before 8 a.m., almost 12 hours after Samuel Quentin Edwards died in a shootout with police.
On Tuesday, the Nashville Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for Edwards, who was accused of shooting and seriously injuring an officer with the Hendersonville Police Department. KSP spotted Edwards and started chasing him. That chase came to an end at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, when Edwards crashed into another car on Dixie Highway.
Curran and her boyfriend were first in line at the stop light where the crash happened. She said she was sitting at the intersection when a car speeding down the road hit a small SUV and crashed. That's when she pulled out her phone to record.
She checked on the bystander who was hit, and shortly after that, the troopers and Edwards engaged in a shootout nearby. Curran's cellphone camera captured the sounds of several gunshots, as well as Curran's frantic screams.
She said it was a terrifying situation.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and the SWAT team assisted at the scene, but KSP is handling the investigation. They have not said how many troopers were involved or where the car chase started.
That information, as well as any available body camera footage, may be released in the coming weeks.
This story may be updated.
