LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is being held in the Jackson County Jail after police said he stabbed his sister's boyfriend twice in the back when an argument escalated to violence.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a reported stabbing around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the 8400 block South of CR 850 East in Jackson County, Indiana.
Police said an argument occurred between the victim and 19-year-old Nicholas Couch of Austin, Indiana, over text messages the victim sent Couch's mother. During the argument, Couch reportedly stabbed the victim twice in the back with a hunting style knife.
The victim, who lived on the same property with Couch, was able to fight him off, and the two were separated by witnesses, police said.
The victim's girlfriend, Couch's sister, took him to Scott County Hospital. He was later airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville and released.
Couch was arrested and is being held in Jackson County Jail on charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.