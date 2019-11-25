LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 82-year-old female bodybuilder doesn't take nothin' from nobody. Least of all, burglars.
According to a report from Fox News, someone tried to break into the home of Willie Murphy Thursday night. Murphy attends the Maplewood YMCA in Rochester, New York, on a daily basis. She says she was getting ready for bed at about 11 p.m., when a man started banging on the door, asking for an ambulance, while declaring, "I'm sick! I'm sick!"
Murphy called the police and wouldn't let him inside, which she says angered the man.
"I hear a loud noise," she told WHAM-TV. "I'm thinking, what the heck is that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door."
The award-winning bodybuilder told the outlet she hid under the cover of night -- picking up the nearest object -- as the thief crept through her home.
"I picked up the table, and I went to work on him," said Murphy, who can deadlift 225 pounds. "The table broke."
"And when he's down," she added, "I'm jumping on him."
After the table drop, Murphy grabbed a nearby bottle of shampoo and went to town.
"I grabbed the shampoo," she told WHAM-TV. "Guess what? He's still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing."
She then grabbed a nearby broom and swept the floor with the unknown suspect.
"I got the broom," she said. "He's pulling the broom. I'm hitting him with the broom."
When officers arrived, Murphy says the first responders wanted to take selfies with her and she even received a hero's welcome when returning to her local YMCA.
"He picked the wrong house to break into," she concluded.
