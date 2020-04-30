LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Zoneton Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire that may have been set on purpose.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at burning mobile home in the Pryor Valley area.
Two people escaped the mobile home without injury, according to the department, which is investigating the blaze as a possible arson.
"Intentionally set fires are bad for many reasons," the department said in its Facebook post. "In addition to potential death or serious injury to occupants and firefighters, they diminish our ability to respond to other fires. Lastly, arson is a crime that affects everyone in the form of higher fire insurance premiums."
Authorities have put up a $1,000 reward for information and asked that anyone who knows what happened call 800-272-7766.
